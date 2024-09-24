AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt made an incredible one-handed interception against the Chiefs which has been compared to the famous catch by Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. Cincinatti CBs coach Chuck Burks loved Taylor-Britt’s ability to make a spectacular play after having a couple rougher reps earlier in the game.

“The most important thing about that pick, it was after he had adversity,” Burks said. “Lot of corners, once they get beat they panic throughout the rest of the game. They don’t have the mental toughness to get beat, fix themselves and then make a game-changing play. That is something that was more impressive. The catch was amazing, but the situation within the catch was incredible as well.”

Teammate CB Mike Hilton outlined Taylor-Britt’s maturity to become one of the vocal leaders of the position.

“He’s grown so much,” Hilton added. “He’s become the leader of the room. He’s not taking success to his head. He wants to do better.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry had his best game of the young season against the Cowboys in Week 3 in a city where he lives during the offseason. Henry talked about his performance and what it meant for him to do it in Dallas.

“I hold myself to a high standard. I definitely wanted to come out here and be able to have an impact to give us a chance to win by the way I played,” Henry said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “Being in Dallas – this is where the offseason is where I spend most of my time in the offseason. It felt a little good today for sure.”

Steelers

The Steelers are off to a 3-0 start with QB Justin Fields this season after acquiring him in an offseason trade with Chicago. Fields discussed his personal development which has translated to winning in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve grown a lot over the past year, the past few months so I’m definitely feeling a lot more confident when I’m out on the field,” Fields said, via Austin Hertzog of PennLive.com. “It means a lot, but at the end of the day it’s not just me winning games. I’m just happy to be a part of this team, this organization. I’m definitely looking forward to keeping it going versus Indy.”