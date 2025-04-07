Ohio State LT Josh Simmons Visiting Packers & Ravens

According to Adam Schefter, Ohio State LT Josh Simmons is taking official 30 visits with the Packers and Ravens.

For a player like Simmons with medical concerns, 30 visits are an important part of the process because they allow teams to take a closer look medically.

Simmons tore his patellar tendon last season but is still expected to be a first-round selection and could be ready in time for training camp.

The injury of a torn patellar tendon has a similar recovery timeline to a torn ACL but is considered a more challenging rehab.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.