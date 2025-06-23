AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins G James Daniels tore his Achilles to end his 2024 season in Pittsburgh but told reporters there are more important things going on in the world and his situation isn’t as bad.

“The Achilles, yes it’s unfortunate, but there’s people in way worse positions,” Daniels said. via Pro Football Talk. “Especially what’s happening in L.A. People’s parents, people’s grandparents are being deported illegally. I don’t have to worry about my mom getting deported, my dad getting deported or my wife getting deported. I’ve played a long time. I’ve made decent money. So there’s a lot bigger issues people have on their plate. So for me, going through an Achilles injury is pretty easy.”

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields recently led the team’s offensive unit to a game-tying field goal during their minicamp practices. Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he was most impressed by one instance where Fields threw the ball away after not finding any open receivers and his ability to continue generating “positive plays.”

“The best play through that whole series was the fact that he rolled out, you guys might have seen it, and there wasn’t anybody open,” Glenn said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s site. “He just threw it away. So, no negative plays. We kept getting positive plays and he actually got us down to kick a field goal, which is good.”

Glenn is making sure to pay “close attention” to players as they get through Phase 3 of the offseason and wants to make sure everyone understands the details of their assignments.

“So as we start to close out our Phase 3, there are a couple of things that I make sure that I pay close attention to because I know sometimes as players, I’ve been there too, how your mind can start to wander away from what’s important about the things that we’ve been doing, about the habits that we’ve been creating,” Glenn said. “So I play close attention to the competition on how we operate. I pay close attention to the discipline part. I pay close attention to the details of everyone’s assignment and making sure that we have that laser focus on what we need to do to get better and not start to think about what’s going to happen after this week’s over with.”

Patriots

Josh McDaniels‘ return as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator will mark his first year with QB Drake Maye. McDaniels said the quarterback is doing well “digesting information” so far this offseason.

“He’s very smart and works really hard. The quarterback room, in general, is really, really good in terms of putting the time and effort in at this point of the year,” McDaniels said. via Evan Lazar of the team’s site. “[Maye] is doing a really good job of digesting information, processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and going out there with a great attitude.”

McDaniels has been impressed by Maye’s ability to learn from mistakes.

“He does a really good job of listening. When you go out there the next time and see the same kind of look or the same problem the defense presents to you, he’s a quick study on that, and that’s a good thing for a young player,” McDaniels said.