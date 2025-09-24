AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When examining teams who could be in the trade market ahead of this year’s deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler could see the Chiefs being interested in Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright , given that he’s not getting playing time in Miami.

given that he’s not getting playing time in Miami. Dan Graziano of ESPN is also keeping an eye on Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips since he’s entering the final year of his contract and could have some demand on the trade market.

since he’s entering the final year of his contract and could have some demand on the trade market. Fowler also thinks that the Steelers could put in a call for Tyreek Hill.

Jets

Although the Jets are 0-3, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN would be surprised if the team moves away from QB Justin Fields as their starting quarterback when he’s healthy.

as their starting quarterback when he’s healthy. Fowler points out that New York has a running offense, which works well with Fields as a dual-threat quarterback alongside RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen .

and . In the end, Fowler writes that money talks in Fields’ situation, given he’s making $20 million this season and should continue getting a chance to earn that.

According to Graziano, Fields isn’t having an easy time with his recovery from a concussion and could miss Week 4.

Patriots

Patriots undrafted rookie WR Efton Chism was one of the standouts of training camp, and it earned him a roster spot over some other more heralded players in New England. Yet through three games, Chism has yet to play as a healthy scratch all three weeks. Patriots WR coach Todd Downing said that’s just part of the process for a young player, noting they want Chism to become more versatile.

“He’s also learning to be versatile throughout the whole offense, not just playing slot receiver like he spent most of his time in training camp,” Downing said via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “He’s learning all the positions, because a lot of time that fourth or fifth or even sixth receiver on gameday, you’ve got to be able to plug and play him anywhere that somebody needs a shoelace. So he’s really evolved in that way, too, and that’s fun to see. I love where he’s at. He happens to be in a room with five other talented guys on the active (roster), and I know his time will come soon.”