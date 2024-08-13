AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Antonio Pierce, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is with the team at camp after a brief holdout which led to him getting additional incentives added to his deal. Sutton is happy to be back with Denver and knows how important it is to be on the field in camp to build with his teammates.

“Yes, 1,000%,” Sutton said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “When I talked to you guys (the media) when I came back during minicamp, I was sincere when I said I miss being around the guys. I love this game so much. I love the opportunity I’ve been blessed to have to play in the NFL for an amazing organization like the Broncos.”

“To be able to get to a conclusion and get things situated in a sense, it was amazing to get that done and then not miss these valuable days (in training camp). We’ve had (three) really good weeks of work. Watching the guys work together and offense pushing defense and vice versa and seeing all the young guys go out there and compete as well.”

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that while the Chargers would like to have QB Justin Herbert back in practice in August, they need him in September when the regular season kicks off, and they’ll manage his plantar fascia injury accordingly. He also points out Herbert has a long history of playing through injuries when it becomes a pain tolerance issue.

Fowler mentions the Chargers are optimistic about their pass rush, with veteran OLB Bud Dupree and 2023 second-round OLB Tuli Tuipulotu coming off the bench behind OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

and 2023 second-round OLB coming off the bench behind OLBs and . Chargers OC Greg Roman said RB J.K. Dobbins is trending positively in his recovery from last year’s torn Achilles and is “as good as anybody” when he’s healthy, per Fowler.

said RB is trending positively in his recovery from last year’s torn Achilles and is “as good as anybody” when he’s healthy, per Fowler. Chargers OLB Chris Rumph will miss time with a foot injury suffered in Saturday’s preseason game. (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce has no delusions about what the team’s identity is going to be on offense this year with quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell still mired in a battle for the starting job. Pierce said the most important criteria for deciding a winner will be whoever manages the game best and avoids turnovers.

“We’re probably not going to be, to be honest, a juggernaut offense,” Pierce said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Would I love to be? Yeah. To sit here and say we’re going to score 30 points a game, that’s not realistic.”

“Whatever the best of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell [is], we’re getting that from them,” Pierce added. “It’s a new offense, and these guys have a fresh start.”

Fowler noted the Raiders already seem to be bracing for the possibility of losing DE Malcolm Koonce as a free agent after this season and believe he’s tracking toward a big year.