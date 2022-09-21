AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- NFL Media’s Bridget Condon reports the Chargers are in a “wait and see” period with QB Justin Herbert (fractured rib cartilage) and the quarterback was able to throw in Tuesday’s practice without appearing to be in any pain.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said Herbert is considered “day-to-day” and is feeling “more comfortable” after participating in a light throwing session on Tuesday. (Lindsey Thiry)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said LB Darius Harris will get the first shot at assuming LB Willie Gay‘s role after the linebacker was suspended for four weeks after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. (Adam Teicher)
- Reid said K Harrison Butker (ankle) and DE Mike Danna (calf) are not expected to practice on Wednesday. (Nate Taylor)
- Reid said they will get second-round WR Skyy Moore more involved going forward: “He’ll gradually get more every week.” (Taylor)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports recently retired CB Joe Haden intended to play this season and had some interest from the Cardinals, Rams, Dolphins and Raiders.
- However, Fowler adds a contract never came together, and suggested it’s clear Haden wasn’t willing to play for the minimum.
- The Las Vegas Raiders worked out linebackers Nate Wieland and Zakoby McClain on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!