AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Skyy Moore, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi had high praise of undrafted RB Jaleel McLaughlin and second-year RB Tyler Badie, who are among the competitors for the No. 3 running back job.

“I think those two are doing — first of all, they have really good vision,” Lombardi said via Mike Klis of 9News. “I think you guys have probably seen it. Jaleel seems to break a big run at least once a day. He’s got really good vision and sets up his blocks really well. Same way with Tyler. I’ve been encouraged with both of them in the passing game. They both run pretty good routes and catch the ball well. Hopefully, we can keep developing that. They are two really smart players that work really hard and have been good in the run game and good in the pass game. It will be good to see in the preseason games with some live rushes coming how they do in protection. That’ll give us a more complete look at them.” Per Aaron Wilson , the Broncos Forrest Merrill, Roderick Perry and Keonte Schad. recently worked out defensive linemenand

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley compared the addition of OC Kellen Moore to when he was the Rams’ offensive coordinator under Sean McVay.

“What we’re able to do together feels very similar to what Sean and I were able to do in terms of building a team together in all phases of the game,” Staley said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “It’s not all about offense. It’s about defense and special teams, too. That’s where Sean and I connected — being a complete coach. Kellen is a complete coach.”

Staley thinks Moore is progressing as a coach and has made things more simple for Justin Herbert ahead of the 2023 season.

“You’re just seeing his evolution as the coach,” Staley said. “You know he’s a tough cover. You know offensively he’s thinking about things the right way, that he understands defenses, that he’s not just randomly calling plays. He’s got a plan of attack. He’s setting things up. I love the way he made it simple for the quarterback. The quarterback always played fast for him. I knew it would be a great fit for what we built with (quarterback) Justin (Herbert) to this point and to be able to take this thing to a different level. He’s been awesome. It’s the way we think, the way we’re trying to attack, building a football team, all the leadership and the culture we’ve established here. He’s only going to make it better. It’s been an awesome fit.”

Staley said Herbert is practicing “with a lot of confidence” and reiterated how Moore is helping develop their quarterbacks.

“I see Justin taking the practice field with a lot of confidence. His pre-snap command is outstanding,” Staley said. “Let’s continue to build on what (Herbert) is comfortable with, what he’s done at a high level, what features our team. And then let’s take the elements from Dallas and Kellen’s previous experience and build it so this guy is playing fast so this isn’t like Year 1 for him. Kellen has done a great job. That’s the position he played. He knows that process. He’s been around that and gone through it with (Cowboys quarterback) Dak (Prescott). He’s been able to take that way of thinking and get him to play fast every day. If you get a special player like Justin playing fast, it’s dangerous.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore is more comfortable entering his second year in the team’s offense and has a better understanding of his assignment.

“[I’m] way more comfortable. I have that year of experience,” Moore said, via Chiefs Wire. “I feel like certain things that I already know. I went through a whole season. I shouldn’t have to be coached on – where to align – anything that happens before the snap, I don’t need to get coached up on. It’s more of how I beat the guy, instead of what route do I run.”