AFC Notes: Justin Madubuike, Kenny Pickett, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says based on conversations with league sources, there is zero heat this year on Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry . Both should be back in 2024.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes the bye week will be beneficial for OT Ronnie Stanley as he rehabs a knee injury.

“I do think that it’s going to be beneficial for him,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “It’s something that’s been…it’s not been great. I think he’d probably be the first person to tell you it’s not been great. He needs to get stronger and get his technique right. He needs to get out at practice and keep growing back into. …He’s a great player. We want to get him back into playing at that high level.”

Adam Schefter said on his podcast that the Ravens tried to re-sign DE Justin Madubuike to an extension over the offseason, but he opted against the deal: “Baltimore put on a press to sign him this summer, he rolled the dice, he bet on himself…if they can’t get him re-signed they’ll probably have to use their franchise tag on him,” via Kevin Oestreicher.

Steelers

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will undergo tightrope surgery on his ankle following the loss to the Cardinals on Sunday and is expected to return by the end of December after missing two to four weeks.