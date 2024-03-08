AFC Notes: Justin Simmons, Josh Jacobs, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic points to the strong free agent market for safeties as the biggest reason Broncos S Justin Simmons was released instead of traded. Teams would much rather explore the loaded free-agent market than send draft capital to take on Simmons’ prior contract.

According to Chris Tomasson, Denver is looking to re-sign S P.J. Locke to replace Simmons for 2024. Tomasson believes this could lead to Locke and S Caden Sterns being the Broncos' starting safety duo next season.

New Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said he feels inspired in his return to the NFL to chase a Super Bowl victory.

“It’s the challenge,” Harbaugh said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “I want to win the Lombardi Trophy.”

Harbaugh thinks his older brother, Ravens HC John Harbaugh, will bring out the best in him.

“I know he’s going to bring out the best in me,” Harbaugh said. “The guy’s such a tough-ass competitor. He just pulls it out of you, makes you rise up to be your best. I think he’s the best of the best. And there are 30 other (NFL) coaches just like him.”

Harbaugh explains he was eager to get back to the NFL Combine despite some organizations opting against sending their head coach.

“Everybody’s got their own process,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody’s got to do what they think is more valuable with their time, so you can’t judge their process. But I would hate to miss out on this. It’s worth it just to see the gleam in the eyes of the guys. And not just my guys.”

Raiders GM Tom Telesco said they are exploring a contract extension with RB Josh Jacobs.

“He’s a Raider and he was drafted by the Raiders, so he’s a high-level player. So yeah, we’re going to explore pretty hard to see if we can bring him back here and kind of go from there. But as far as a player, running game, passing game, pass protection, he can really help you win games,” Telesco said.

Telesco talked about his ideology on free agent spending along with ways to bring back Jacobs: “We want to establish the philosophy with the Raiders that we like to re-sign our own. We’re gonna explore pretty hard to see if we can bring him back here.” (Vic Tafur)