AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Marcus Peters, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Broncos worked out three wide receivers including Michael Bandy, Josh Hammond, and Justin Marshall.
Chiefs
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo told reporters that he expects DL Charles Omenihu to play multiple positions in Kansas City just as he did during his time with the 49ers.
“You know, [I expect him] to play multiple positions, inside and outside,” Spagnuolo explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “He did that in San Francisco, so we like that kind of flexibility. Be stern in the run game. My expectations right now for him quite frankly is to learn the system. That’s step number one and then let his natural ability take over after that.”
- Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney had knee surgery Tuesday morning to repair knee cartilage, according to HC Andy Reid. (Matt Derrick)
- Reid added that the hope is for him to return by Week 1 for the Lions: “There’s a chance (he’s available) for the first game (against the Lions). We’ll just see. He’s determined that he’s going to be there…I’m pulling for him.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said there are no restrictions on QB Jimmy Garoppolo heading into training camp, but will handle him the same way the team handles any player coming off of injury. (Paul Gutierrez)
- McDaniels is excited about the addition of CB Marcus Peters and credited him for his experience around the league: “An exciting opportunity. Marcus has been a very decorated player throughout his career. I’ve coached against him and there’s a chance you don’t want to throw at him. A mature, intelligent football player who wants to be a Raider.” (Gutierrez)
- McDaniels said there’s no timetable for rookie DL Tyree Wilson‘s return, but added that this wasn’t an unexpected development: “No timeline but he’s headed in the right direction. We knew there was going to be a rehabilitation process.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out DT Kyle Peko (signed), DE Forrest Merrill, DE Nick Thurman, RB Abram Smith, and RB Benny Snell.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!