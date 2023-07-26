AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Marcus Peters, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo told reporters that he expects DL Charles Omenihu to play multiple positions in Kansas City just as he did during his time with the 49ers.

“You know, [I expect him] to play multiple positions, inside and outside,” Spagnuolo explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “He did that in San Francisco, so we like that kind of flexibility. Be stern in the run game. My expectations right now for him quite frankly is to learn the system. That’s step number one and then let his natural ability take over after that.”