AFC Notes: Kadyn Proctor, Gabe Jacas, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan felt so strongly about selecting OT Kadyn Proctor in the first round that he prepared for it with multiple simulations and was prepared to pass on S Caleb Downs and DE Ruben Bain, as he felt Proctor was the right choice for Miami.

“He’s unique. He’s rare,” Sullivan said of Proctor, via ESPN. “He’s a 350-pound man with unique athletic traits that can play four spots across the line of scrimmage — left tackle, right tackle, both guards. The athletic traits for a man his size are through the roof. We brought him in on a 30 visit. I could feel his conviction and his desire to be a good football player and do the things that he needs to do to be the best pro that he can be. All I can tell you is that there wasn’t another one in the draft like him, period.”

Patriots

Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf felt that pass rusher Gabe Jacas wouldn’t last long on the board during day two of the draft, and so New England made a deal and moved up to get the Illinois star.

“The play style is what we’re all about,” Wolf said, via ESPN. “Toughness, determination, grit. He’s super physical.”

“He has very heavy hands. When he grabs you and gets a hold of you, you’re going for a ride.” Wolf added.

Ravens

The Ravens took G Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Baltimore was concerned someone would move in front of them to take him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one source who was keeping close tabs on the guard market who believed the Steelers had an affinity for Ioane, but they wound up staying put at No. 21 overall to take OT Max Iheanachor .

at No. 14 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Baltimore was concerned someone would move in front of them to take him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one source who was keeping close tabs on the guard market who believed the Steelers had an affinity for Ioane, but they wound up staying put at No. 21 overall to take OT . Ioane said he played right guard at Penn State, too, so “there ain’t much to it” moving to right guard. (Zrebiec)

Fowler mentions that the Rams at No. 13 received calls from teams looking to move ahead of the Ravens.

According to Fowler, Baltimore also considered moving back to take TE Kenyon Sadiq or EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

or EDGE Eric DeCosta on contract negotiations involving Lamar Jackson : Ravens GMon contract negotiations involving “I am confident Lamar will be here. I think he loves the team, the city and our fan base. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field.” ( Hensley

The Ravens JoJo Wooden in a consultant-like capacity. ( recently added veteran NFL executivein a consultant-like capacity. ( Matt Zenitz