AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, C.J. Stroud, Browns, Chiefs, Texans

Browns

Browns’ recently re-signed RB Kareem Hunt is glad to be back in Cleveland and was watching their 26-22 loss to the Steelers in Week 2.

“It feels great, being back in the building that I’ve been at for the past four or five years and seeing all these faces and a motivated team,” Hunt said, via Daryl Ruiter of Audacy. “That one hurt. Seeing that. I watched it live and I hate seeing that happen to one of my brothers and the guy that I care so much about and would go to war for any time of the day. It’s circumstances, I guess. God just had a plan to help guide me back here.”

Hunt said he was waiting for the best fit for him during his time as an unrestricted free agent.

“I just stayed patient and the running back market hasn’t been the best, so I was just staying patient, seeing what was the right fit for me, and where I could help out any team and play,” Hunt said.

Hunt never closed the door on returning to Cleveland but didn’t think it was a large possibility before Nick Chubb‘s injury.

“I never fully closed the door or whatnot, but I didn’t think it was a big possibility,” Hunt said. “So things work out in situations for a reason, so I guess it was just meant for me to come play for the hometown again.”

Chiefs

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said he’s feeling fine after sustaining a right shoulder injury in Week 2 and understands the nature of football at his position.

“I feel blessed, I feel good,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson. “Football is a physical sport and that’s what I signed up for, but my body is fine. I’ll be all right.”

Stroud recalled his experience playing through an AC joint sprain back as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State.

“It helped a lot,” Stroud said. “I did a lot of the same things I kind of did for this injury that I had now, just to get back feeling right. When you’re playing, your adrenaline usually takes away the pain, so that helped a lot. But after the game, I felt it a little bit, but as I’ve gotten back with Roland and my guy [Brandon] Kukal. They’ve helped me a lot, so I feel almost 100%.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans confirmed Stroud had no issues with throwing in practice.

“For C.J., everything was normal at practice,” Ryans said. “He threw the ball well. No issues with his shoulder.”