AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns RB Kareem Hunt spoke about making a return to his hometown following the injury to former backfield partner RB Nick Chubb.

“I knew we had to get a first down,” Hunt said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I was trying to find a way and the guy happened to dive low under (left guard) Joel (BItonio), because I wanted to start running actually, but it was seeing the first down, just jump, instincts pretty much. We did it for him. Nick is a brother. Everybody wanted to win this for him, too, and we definitely miss him out there, the person and the teammate, the player he is. But we got to keep finding a way to win games.”

“I thought something was happening,” Hunt said of getting an ovation when he entered the game. “I’m like, ‘Oh, man, oh, dang.’ It was pretty cool. It definitely felt good. Put a little pressure on me. I’m like, ‘All right, I might have to do something sweet now. Dang, everybody going’ but, no, that’s a cool deal, man. I love Cleveland and I guess Cleveland loves me.”

Browns veteran DE Za’Darius Smith complimented second-year DE Alex Wright after he recorded a sack against the Titans on Sunday.

“Alex is a great kid. He loves to listen, man,” Smith said of Wright. “And if he keeps listening, as you can see, what can really happen, man. I think he made some big plays for us today and that’s big for our football team, man. And for him to have that confidence, hopefully it’ll keep going for him.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was very pleased with his team’s defensive performance of five sacks and their ability to hold RB Titans RB Derrick Henry to 20 rushing yards on 11 carries.

“I mean our defense is playing lights out,” Stefanski said, via NFL.com. “So, from the players to coach Schwartz, the defensive coaches. We’re playing at a high level. Now you have to continue to play at a high level. Every week is going be a different challenge. But the way we stopped the run, which we knew — we know that when you’re playing Tennessee, you have to stop the run and you got to stop it getting off the bus. And I thought the guys did a really nice job knowing what the challenge was in front of us and I thought they stepped up to the challenge.” Stefanski also commented on DE Myles Garrett‘s big game, as he recorded three and a half of the team’s five sacks. “I don’t know. I’m running out of things (to say about Myles),” Stefanski added. “Teams come in here and they say, don’t let 95 wreck the game. And he continues to do it.” Browns WR Amari Cooper on the strength of the defense: “We just have the personnel to have a good defense. I go against the corners every day in practice and once I found out we were playing more man this year I knew it would look good for us on the outside. And with the additions to the defensive line, I kind of had a good feeling.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the team having two fumbles: “If we’re going to be a winning football team, we got to understand that you can’t spot them possessions. That’s the No. 1 job of anybody who has a ball in their hands is to protect it.” (Jamison Hensley)