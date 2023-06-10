AFC Notes: Kareem Jackson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is eager to bring DB Kareem Jackson‘s experience back to the team’s secondary.

“He’s experienced and he’s got really good instincts,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “At his age, it’s impressive he’s been healthy. Then you look at pitch count, what’s the vision and all of those things. That was exciting for us and for him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says that his defense is light-years ahead of where they were last season and is looking forward to attempting to capture another Super Bowl championship.

“I sat somewhere with them a week ago, and they’re like light-years ahead, and they feel it, it’s different, they are confident,” Spagnuolo said, via ChiefsWire.com. “The first day we went out there for a walkthrough, the communication — and I’m including Justin Reid in that because last year was all new for him too, even though he was a vet the system was new. And those guys, from a verbal and being kind of tied into that standpoint, they were just gelling.”

Spagnuolo also spoke about how CBs Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed may need to play in the slot until someone steps up at the position. He also praised S Bryan Cook for being the next man up after S Juan Thornhill opted to sign with the Browns.

“We would never give up on always having Trent (McDuffie and (L’Jarius Sneed) ready to play in (the slot) there. I don’t think that will change,” Spagnuolo said. “I’d love for another guy to surface, so when we want to keep LJ and Trent outside, somebody can go in there.”

“Bryan (Cook) is one of those guys that is a bold, vocal guy. Even last year, as a young guy a year ago, I was impressed with how bold he was,” Spagnuolo added. “Some of these guys come in, and they’re in a position where they have to communicate, and they don’t want to make a mistake, so they whisper it. But the guys who blurt it out, whether they are wrong, whether they are right, I like those guys. Cook was like that last year, and he has carried that into this year.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels points out they still have another month to finalize a long-term extension with franchise RB Josh Jacobs.

“The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July,” McDaniels said, via the team’s Youtube. “I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.”