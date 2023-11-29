AFC Notes: Kareem Jackson, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos S Kareem Jackson said he is meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to seek “clarity” on his recent suspension.

“We’ll see what comes of it,” Jackson said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver. “[I want to] get some clarity. I feel like there’s a lot of gray area. To me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league that guys aren’t going through what I’m going through. No flags. No fines. No suspensions. Not really sure why I’m being treated the way I’m being treated. I’m making regular football plays. Nothing malcious in my opinion. But at the same thing, like I said, get some clarity. I just want to know why I’m the only person going through what I’m going through.”

Chargers Chargers HC Brandon Staley spoke about the reason that rookie WR Quentin Johnston did not return to the game on Sunday, adding that the first-round pick will return when he is ready.

“He was cleared to come back into the game, but he was not 100 percent,” Staley said, via the team website. “We felt like, until he was 100 percent, that we were going to go with the other guys in the game. If he practices this week, then he will be right back out there versus New England. It wasn’t because of a lack of confidence. Quentin will be out there if he is able to be out there.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to the media on Monday and commented on the progression of rookie WR Rashee Rice as he continues to gain confidence and a rapport with QB Patrick Mahomes.

“[H]e’s working to be more Patrick friendly,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a lot that goes into that when you say something like that and a lot of it is just playing. Being willing to fit your game into the offense’s game and how Patrick sees things. He’s done a nice job of being open that away, listening and deciphering what defenses work with what routes and how to manipulate that.”

“They talk through things, then they run routes [and say], ’This is the look where I’m seeing you on this route against this coverage,’” Reid added. “They spend time with each other there and then off the field likewise, for meetings they keep an open communication there. So, it’s something that is needed, especially with a young receiver. He’s getting better every week. He’s getting a little bit more production, yes, but also a few more plays and opportunities to get in the game.”