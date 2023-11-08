AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Aaron Wilson reports the Broncos signed CB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Broncos G Quinn Meinerz spoke about facing Von Miller and the Bills in Week 10: “The name Von Miller speaks for itself. He’s a phenomenal player. I think it’s going to be cool to be sharing the field with him. I know he’s probably excited,” via Chris Tomasson.

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen joined TE Antonio Gates as the only Chargers in franchise history with 10,000 career receiving yards on Sunday.

“That’s amazing. Hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency. I’ve been through a lot, injuries and stuff like that, so it’s nice,” Allen said, via NFL.com.“I mean, it’s been 11 years, this is my 11th season, so I mean once you can stack up the years, all the coaches that I’ve always had, they’ve always said stack ’em up,” he said, via the official transcript. “Stack up the seasons, stack up the wins. Once you start to do that, then you start to accumulate.” Chargers QB Justin Herbert and HC Brandon Staley both weighed in on Allen’s accomplishment, with Staley commenting that he is unsurprised given the hard work Allen puts in daily and his consistency.

“I’m not surprised by it, you know, the great things that he does and the plays that he makes,” Herbert said of Allen. “It’s just huge having him out there on our offense. He’s a big part of our offense. To see him make plays like that, we see him make plays like that all the time in practice, as well, so he just goes up there, and he does what he does.” “To be a part of history, I think all of us know why he made history, cause everyone that’s been with him sees what he does on a day-to-day basis, and he’s the ultimate standard to me of consistency,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “You don’t get to 10,000 yards without being that ultimate example of consistency, so I’m really happy for him.”

Chiefs

In a plot twist, it was the Chiefs’ defense that stepped up big time to secure the win in Germany against the Dolphins in a game with implications for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Kansas City’s offense continued its relative struggles, scoring just 14 points total and none in the second half. Miami blanked TE Travis Kelce, holding him to just three catches, and none of QB Patrick Mahomes‘ other receivers did much of anything. However, both Mahomes and HC Andy Reid were preaching patience with a group that’s overall fairly young.

“I do have faith in our guys, yeah,” Reid said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “We’re a little bit like the defense was last year in that we’re young in some spots. But we’re getting better. [Rashee Rice] is getting better every week and so we just gotta keep coming. If they’re gonna double Kelce, these other guys have to step up. [Justin] Watson, who’s not a rookie, he’s getting better in the offense. Skyy Moore made plays today. We know what we can be.”