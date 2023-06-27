AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos QB coach Davis Webb is making the rare jump directly from former player to position coach, which speaks to the potential the NFL sees in the career third-stringer.

“[He is a] really hard worker and he takes it seriously,” Broncos OC Joe Lombardi said via BroncosWire.com. “He’s young and he’s just starting out as a coach. With his background, the coaches he’s been with, and the experience of being a quarterback where you’re really responsible for knowing what everyone’s doing, I think he has a really good base. He’s good at building relationships with the guys that he coaches, so I certainly see a bright future for him in the coaching profession.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen expressed the importance of everyone on the team showing up to OTAs.

“It helps me get into shape I use it as a lift,” Allen said, via Chargers Wire. “I get the lift in, get the meetings. Obviously, we have the new coordinator, so I want to know all of the terminology so that I can play fast myself, so that I can help the young guys — when we break the huddle, get them lined up when they need help. Make sure that everybody is on the same page. We need old guys out here, too.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore spoke in depth about what he is looking to provide for the team and QB Patrick Mahomes now that he has one season in the system under his belt.

“Last year was getting here, knowing the culture, knowing the playbook, and getting the hang of how people do things around here,” Moore said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Now, I get to show my natural ability and show why they drafted me.”

“It was a challenge, to say the least,” Moore recalled of his first year. “Coming into year two I feel like I have the hang of everything – knowing what Pat (Mahomes) likes, what Coach (Andy) Reid likes, what Coach (Matt Nagy) likes. Just being able to be a Chiefs receiver. All the little things that Pat [Mahomes] wants — coming out of breaks when to look, when to be there, what speed to run at — the little details of being a receiver. I felt like I knew what I needed to improve on. You get that time to talk. I can run a route and see what (Patrick Mahomes) likes and not likes. When we’re running routes on air, he does not have time to talk to me. I feel like Texas definitely helped me a lot. Knowing he can rely on me. I just want to show him that you won’t regret it. I’m going to be a reliable weapon for him coming up this year.”