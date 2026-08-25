AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Nick Singleton, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Titans RB Nick Singleton enters his rookie season after being a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Tennessee RBs coach Randy Jordan said Singleton fits the culture they are creating and is proving to be a “patient runner.”

“Personality-wise, he fits the culture that we are trying to build around here,” Jordan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “He is all about work, all about football. He has a very serious demeanor. In terms of what I’ve seen athletically, he has the ability to find green grass. He’s a patient runner, and it’s almost like he has a rocket on his back when he hits it. Downhill, physical presence. I am excited to see what he can do when you actually have to tackle him.”

Titans QB Cam Ward called Singleton an explosive runner and reiterated that he has great vision.

“He is real explosive,” Ward said. “He is a patient runner, he sees the gap and he hits it hard, and he’s a great teammate. He’s not a rah-rah guy, but every time he steps on the field, he has the right mindset. He is capable of being a great player for us. He is getting way better at the protection scheme of the pass game. When his number is called, he is going to be sure to do what he does.”

Jordan said Singleton is one of the “most serious” players he’s ever coached.

“He’s probably one of the most serious guys I’ve coached, beside Adrian Peterson,” Jordan said. “He’s all about going to work. … I think he has the potential to be good, and he’s putting in the work to be good. I always tell those guys you are only as good as your last practice, and putting one foot in front of the other. If he continues to have that attitude, and continues to grow, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be a good player in this league.”