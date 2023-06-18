AFC Notes: Kenny Moore, Denzel Perryman, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts veteran CB Kenny Moore went undrafted and is looking forward to playing with 2022 undrafted CB Dallis Flowers who has been a standout for the team this offseason.

“I like Dallis Flowers’ aggression and how the way he’s been able to gel with everybody in the room,” Moore told the media, via ColtsWire.com. “I think if you have the camaraderie and you have the togetherness in your play, then it’ll take you further along than just your skills. He has the skill set to play and that’s why he plays. I’m very excited to play with Dallis.”

Texans

Texans LB Denzel Perryman described his style of play and commented on his focus to stay healthy during his first season in Houston.

“Tone-setter, big-hitter, physical guy — basically, somebody that’s going to give it their all every single play,” Perryman said, via TexansWire.com. “Put my body on the line every single play, and a vocal leader. I try to lead by example, but sometimes the vocal part comes out of me, and, yeah, you’re just going to get a character. What I can say is health, just being healthy. The best ability is availability. Obviously, throughout my career, I haven’t played a full season yet. But, what I can say is just learn how to take care of your body. Resting, what you put in your body, all that stuff is really important whether you play football or not.”

Titans

Titans CB Roger McCreary has played on both the inside and outside and DC Shane Bowen is hoping to find one position to keep him in this season where he is able to excel.

“I spent a lot (of time) just watching over the last games – the bad plays, the good plays,” McCreary said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “First, starting off with the bad plays, I paid attention mostly to that. Me, playing in the slot, that was something different for me, so I felt like that was something I needed to focus on and look and see what I need to improve at that the most. I feel like I see it, and I know what I need to work on this offseason. I feel like I wasn’t at the top of my game at the nickel. So, I feel like it would be great just to work on how they want me to play the nickel, everything… I feel like it was great to see myself on tape.”

“Year 1 to Year 2, I think his comfort level with possibly being able to handle the in and out is going to be a little bit easier for him, just because of his knowledge and experience playing a little bit of both last year,” Bowen said. “But anytime you’re asking a guy to do multiple things, there’s always a concern as the coach of what’s too much. So, we’ve got to really hammer down as this thing goes and we’re evaluating throughout.”