AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

After a slow start last season, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says QB Deshaun Watson is meshing well with the offense, despite some new faces in town like WR Elijah Moore.

“I would just tell you he’s done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding [the] playbook, understanding his teammates every single day,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “There are always going to be things that you want to get back and do a little bit differently. That’s no different than every player at every position, but he’s right where he needs to be.”

“As you add new players, and adding Elijah to the mix, you want as a quarterback, all these reps — you take mental notes and you’re thinking about how a player came out of this route, how he came out of that route,” Stefanski added. “Every single rep, whether it’s individual period or it’s in a team period or it’s in a 7-on-7, you’re constantly adding that to the checklist, if you will, so that you get to understand your players, because that’s important. We may run a six-step route, and the six steps that Player A takes are a little bit longer than the six steps that Player B takes.”

Ravens

Ravens DL Justin Madubuike is hoping to make an impact this season and trying not to worry about being in a contract year.

“Everybody at this point in their career when they’re past three years, you can make it a bigger deal than it is or you can just put your head down and work hard,” Madubuike said. “I choose to pick that route. Every year’s a big year, I feel like. It doesn’t change nothing.”

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on his level of participation at minicamp and the health of his knee: “I don’t know. I don’t have a set play amount. It feels good that if I want to take off running that I can take off running.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and TE Pat Freiermuth spoke about building their chemistry with each other, with HC Mike Tomlin adding that Freiermuth will play a prominent role with the offense going forward.

“We practice it, but some guys just have that natural ability to find that spot and Pat has that ability and feel on how to get open and break routes open,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “We spend a lot of time together, so it is nice to go out there and make plays like that. It’s just his football IQ and instincts. When we are at practice or are just watching the film together, his instincts … he really understands football and where to find the soft spots on the field.”

“Kenny trusts me in those moments and the staff, as well,” Freiermuth said. “We are continuing to build on that relationship and we will feel more comfortable.”

“His growth and development are significant. It’s reasonable to expect him to continue to grow and have a more increasingly significant role in what we do,” Tomlin added of Freiermuth. “I think it’s reasonable to expect more of that as he continues to gain a footing and an understanding and becomes more central in terms of what we do.”