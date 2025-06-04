AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Isaiah Likely, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Kenny Pickett told reporters that he is grateful for his time with the Eagles, as it helped him gear his mindset towards his current situation in Cleveland.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time in Philly,” Pickett said, via NFL.com. “I think I was just shown how it’s supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So when you get a chance to see what it’s supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. You know, I think it’ll pay dividends for me in the future.”

“I think it’s the outside world makes it up a lot bigger than it is,” Pickett continued. “When you’re day to day and you’re in meetings with these guys, you’re out of practice, you spend so much time together. Of course we’re all competing, but you become friends with everybody. You know, we’re helping each other. There’s open dialogue in the quarterback room to help each other grow. So I think it’s a great media headline, but when you get in the building, in a quarterback room, and at least all the ones that I’ve been in, you really become friends with these guys and we’re just pushing each other.”

“I just always approached every day as if I’m the starter no matter where I was on the depth chart,” he concluded. “So even when I was in Philly, I would prepare as if I was a starter because, you never know when that opportunity was going to be to go play. And, you know, you want to be as prepared as you can be. So I’m kind of having the same mindset that I’ve always had since college of coming in, preparing like I’m the guy. So, you know, whatever happens, it’s just another day because I always have that same mindset.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely has become more heavily featured in Baltimore’s offense, and noted that he won’t let his contract situation change anything, planning to let it sort itself out.

“I tell everybody I love the Ravens, I love the city. You all brought me in and made me feel like I’m part of a family,” Likely said, via the team’s website. “But I try to stay where my feet are. Just play, have fun, and let the plays happen. And then whatever happens, I let God take care of that.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph continues to field questions about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the team before the start of the upcoming season.

“That’s nothing new to me. There’s been constant noise,” Rudolph said, via the team’s website. “That is the nature of the NFL. So I am used to that for a long time. Now I’m doing nothing but being the best I can be to help our team get better this spring.”