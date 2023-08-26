AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Juan Thornhill, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie said they’ve been working to build up the strength in his knee after suffering a torn ACL on Halloween of last year.

“They were trying to build it up,” Awuzie said, via Jay Morrisson of ProFootballNetwork. “I just wanted to go out there and play. It was cool, but it was like, just let me play, bros.”

Awuzie took part in punt coverage drills and is grateful for his time on the field.

“Any time that I can just go out there and move around, get the speed of the game, get some conditioning in, I’m for it,” Awuzie said. “I’m the type of player that if I feel like I can move, that’s enough for me. There were games a few years ago where COVID happened or I had an injury, but then game day happened, and I had to go in there and play, and I showed up. I’m holding on to those thoughts as I go through this process that as long as I know who I am, then I’ll be good.”

Awuzie could return from his injury in time for Week 1 at the Browns, which is the same location where he suffered his torn ACL in 2022.

“When the schedule came out, that was the first thing I thought about,” Awuzie said. “I remember me and coach Lou [Anarumo] actually talking about it a little bit, so yeah, that would be a very symbolic game.”

Browns

Browns S Juan Thornhill admitted he felt a bit hurt over not being re-signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent this offseason.

“I would say it did (hurt) a little bit,” Thornhill said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Just because of the fact that when the team doesn’t want to bring you back, it kind of feels like you weren’t wanted. But I know that’s not the case in this situation because I know they made it obvious that they wanted me back, but I just think the numbers weren’t right and they really couldn’t even afford to get me back. The NFL’s a business, so there’s no hard feelings at all. But it did hurt a little bit that I couldn’t go back.”

Thornhill could see the Chiefs’ decision coming when they drafted second-round S Bryan Cook.

“I kind of had a sense that it was a chance that I would be moving on,” Thornhill said. “They drafted a guy, Bryan Cook, in the second round, and as the year went on, I just saw him getting better and better each and every week. I just saw him keep on steadily making plays. So I knew that, ‘OK, this guy’s not going to stay here and play behind me for another three years if I sign back, because this guy’s ready to play right now.’ So I kind of figured it was probably my time to move on.”

Thornhill is looking forward to playing Kansas City in their preseason finale.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun going out there, seeing a lot of familiar faces, seeing your coaches and your former teammates,” Thornhill said. “It’s going to be pretty fun out there, getting out there and talking a little bit of trash, make a couple plays. I’m excited for it.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has noticed QB Kenny Pickett take command of the offense and grow more comfortable in a leadership role for the team.

“The leadership things, the communication things, the bringing-people-together things,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “That is significant. It’s not play related, but it is. He is the catalyst for that unit, he controls the pace and the tenor of that unit, and I think if he’s comfortable that unit is comfortable, and I think that’s been the biggest difference.”