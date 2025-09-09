AFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor acknowledged that it was an ugly game against the Browns, but is happy the team persevered and came away with the win.

“We knew there was going to be adversity,” Taylor said, via NY Times. “There’s always adversity. There’s always adversity Week 1. There’s always adversity when we play Cleveland. There’s always adversity when we are on the road in Cleveland. It’s never simple. So for our guys just to find a way to win in the end, I’m proud of them. The best outcome of this game is 1-0. Forget about the stats. Forget about the score. Forget about how it all played out. The best the outcome could have been was 1-0, and we’re proud of that.”

Taylor said G Lucas Patrick will miss a couple of weeks after injuring his calf, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Taylor said G Lucas Patrick will miss a couple of weeks after injuring his calf, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

The Bengals signed C Ted Karras to a one-year, $6 million extension with $5 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $4.2 million and $3.4 million as well as $500k per-game roster bonuses each season. (Over The Cap)

Cincinnati signed G Dalton Risner to a one-year, $1.338 million contract with $167,500 guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.17 million. (Over The Cap)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he hasn’t considered bringing in another kicker after K Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and a field goal.

“I’m not there,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “You know, like most types of things. You know, points are at a premium, obviously. So that’s frustrating. Andre’s had a really good camp. He’s done a nice job for us. So I’m not there.”

