AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Mike Tomlin, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens You could tell the Ravens were sick of answering questions about their previous playoff disappointments the past couple of weeks, but there was only one thing they could do to make those questions go away, particularly after they got really loud when they entered the halftime locker room tied 10-10 with the Texans. “You know I heard that,” Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “I’ve seen it, I don’t even got to hear it. I see it. But it is what it is. I don’t really care about what people say. I’m trying to win. Day in, day out, every time I’m on that field, I’m trying to play to the best of my ability. Those guys just had our team’s number in the past, but it’s a different team.” Jackson took his game to another level in the second half and the Ravens found answers to a Texans team that blitzed them relentlessly. Jackson finished with over 100 yards rushing, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and most importantly a 34-10 win and a spot in the AFC championship game. “They were having success first half with blitzing us,” he said. “All blitz and zero, they were doing their thing. But we watched a lot of film. We were prepared. We just were making little mistakes on protecting the blitz and getting the ball out on time. But second half, I felt like we were doing what we were supposed to do.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters about where things stand with the franchise as they being exit interviews following their loss to the playoffs against the Bills.

“These are awkward days kind of at the end of the season,” Tomlin said, via SteelersWire.com. “And so, we’re finding our footing. We’re doing appropriate things, exit interviews, I’m in the midst of beginning those things with players and staffing. The players themselves are exiting appropriately, meeting with coaches, departmental meetings, training staff, equipment, strength and conditioning, etc., and nutrition. Those are the things that kind of go on this time of year in an effort to review what transpired, to gather information all so that when the time is right, man, we start building for 2024. We do so with that information, with those lessons learned, with that experience individually and collectively. And so, we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he fully expects to be back with the team and expects to get a new contract worked out in due time.

“Yes, I expect to be back. I’d imagine those contract things are gonna run their course,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “Art and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually, often. I don’t Imagine it’s gonna be an issue and I imagine it’s gonna get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time.”

Tomlin pointed out second-round DL Keeanu Benton as a player who could make a strong jump in his second season.

“He’s really talented,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Wire. “I think he’s capable of being dominant – and sooner rather than later.”