AFC Notes: Latavius Murray, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills wasted no time adding a veteran running back to their roster following the draft, as they reached an agreement with Latavius Murray.

Murray says he brings a different element to the Bills’ backfield than what they currently have.

“I think it starts there just bringing a different element to the backfield, to the running back room,” Murray said, via BuffaloBills.com. “You got James, you got Nyheim, you’ve got Damien, really all different, different in size even. I just think there is some versatility that I do have even with being bigger. But, what stands out first and foremost is my size and my speed at that size.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Bills deal for Murray is for one year, $1.165 million with $650,000 guaranteed, and a $152,500 signing bonus.

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker mentions that the players will have more freedom in the defensive of new DC Vic Fangio, as opposed to what they experienced under former DC Josh Boyer.

“There were a lot of rules: ‘This is what it has to be. This matchup has to be this matchup,’ Baker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There was no talking with the guys. This defense is players figure it out. There are no set rules on how far to drop. There’s a lot more freedom. It gives me some freedom to go out there and play ball.”

Jets

The Jets’ trade for QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t necessarily the nail in the coffin for former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson. The team hopes that some time on the bench to sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer, whether it’s one year or ideally two, will be good for Wilson long-term. Rodgers is ready to embrace the mentor role with Wilson, as the two already know each other.

“I think being around me and seeing how I go about my business, seeing how I lead, how I interact with the guys, I think there are some things he can pick off from that,” Rodgers said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Part of my opportunity here is to be a great mentor to him, and to teach him fundamental stuff, to allow him to be around me and, through osmosis, just pick up some things that can help him in his career. That’s what happened to me, being around Brett [Favre].”

“I love him, I really do,” Rodgers added. “I feel like part of my role here is to help get his confidence back.”