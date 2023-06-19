AFC Notes: Lawrence Guy, Christian Wilkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia lists Bills DE Boogie Basham as a trade candidate this summer, as Buffalo has a ton of depth at defensive end and he might be the odd man out after not developing as a former second-round pick.

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips said DT Christian Wilkins‘ ongoing contract negotiations won’t become a distraction for the defensive tackle, who Phillips characterized as a “leader for this team.”

“Christian is the same guy every day. He’s going to come with energy, yelling all the time and just enjoying life,” Phillips said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I think it shows on the field because the passion that he plays with and the energy that he has is super contagious. I think he’s a great leader for this team, he brings guys up with him, and man, you see him on the field, that dude is different. Just break down his tape, he’s different. Christian is a baller.”

Wilkins mentioned he doesn’t feel any extra motivation going into the 2023 season and has always been committed to improving.

“I’m always motivated, and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount, but it’s just my drive to be the best and be my best,” Wilkins said. “No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same.”

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques calls an extension for Wilkins a matter of when not if.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick wouldn’t comment on why DL Lawrence Guy isn’t attending mandatory minicamp.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I’m not gonna talk about contracts, personal situations, or injuries.”