AFC Notes: Le’Veon Bell, Cameron Heyward, Roquan Smith, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith had high praise of DC Zach Orr after being promoted from inside linebackers coach.

“I have an immense amount of respect for ‘ZO’ and the way he goes about work, day-in and day-out,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “While it’s unfortunate that his career was cut short due to an injury, I feel like he carries that passion over to the game of football and coaching. You don’t know which day will be your last, so you have to give everything you have while you have it; I see he lives by that.”

Smith reiterated he’s “extremely happy” for Orr and thinks he brings a high football IQ as a coordinator.

“Yes, I’m extremely happy for him. He brings passion on the field, off the field and in the meeting room, as well as his football IQ and the ability to relate to players. He’s very young and has been in the game recently, so I think overall, it’s a really good fit for our defense. Everyone around the building respects him; it’s not just because of what he says, but because of his actions and the way he goes about things. I think it’s going to be great for our defense, and I’m fired up with him leading the charge. I know his mentality is very similar to mine, so I’m stoked. I just know it’s going to be great for us.”

Ravens

Ravens impending free agent DT Justin Madubuike said he will let his agent take care of his contract situation.

“In terms of Baltimore, man, that’s home,” said Madubuike, via NFL.com. “But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself. [Let] my agent worry about that.”

Madbubuike was pleased with his performance in 2023 and feels like more success is ahead of him.

“Put up some great numbers, made my first Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and just very, very thankful,” Madubuike said. “I’m excited for the future, I feel like this [Pro Bowl] isn’t the last one I’m going to be in.”

Madubuike thinks they built a “special group” in Baltimore this season and hopes the organization can keep everyone around.

“We had a helluva year,” Madubuike said. “We were actually a special group. This was a special group. We had a lot of guys that not only loved playing with each other in terms of just football, but we loved just being around each other. Hopefully, we can keep as much guys as we can, but it’s a business, people gotta go where they gotta go. It was a special team. We should’ve went all the way. We came up short, it stings.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward commented on RB Le’Veon Bell saying he would like to make a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

“He was a guest on our show and he already said that,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast. “I don’t know why we are acting like this is brand-new news. Le’Veon said he wanted to come back for one team and one team only. If you need to, go listen to our show and we will give you the info because we got people that are getting this done before it even hits.”

“If he comes back, we would love to have him,” Heyward continued on. “He looked like he was in great shape the last time we saw him. I know we got some great running backs, but he could provide some knowledge for the group. I welcome anybody. I don’t really play the game where … if anybody can be my teammate, I’m always for it because as lucky as I am to be their teammate, I’m very lucky for them to be my teammate. It’s an honor playing this game and when you get great players playing with you, it’s special to see.”

Bell on where he’d like to play in 2024: “And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.” (Adam Schefter)

Per Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are parting ways with WR coach Frisman Jackson.