AFC Notes: Logan Wilson, Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals benched veteran LB Logan Wilson in favor of fourth-round LB Barrett Carter in Week 6. When asked about the move, Wilson said he’s supportive of Carter even if he doesn’t understand the decision.

“It is what it is,” Wilson said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “That’s been a mindset and just understanding there’s got to be a bigger picture or bigger plan as to what’s going on, and I’m just going to continue to do whatever my role is and try to be a professional as best as I can given the circumstances.”

Wilson was told Cincinnati was looking for a “spark” for their defense and wasn’t given any explanation on things he could do to help out.

“It was surprising,” Wilson said. “The reason I was given was because they wanted a spark on defense. I don’t know what exactly that means. I asked if there was anything I can do to improve and be better, and wasn’t really given a great reason. That’s the hardest part of the whole situation. That’s not going to change who I am because of the cards I’ve been dealt. I’m going to continue to be a good teammate, support (Carter) with anything he needs and any help he needs. That’s going to continue to be who I am.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Carter has shown he can handle the duties of a starter.

“I trusted (Carter),” Taylor said. “That’s why we made the decision. Because he’s shown operationally that he can handle it. I think anytime you put a rookie out there, there’s an element of risk to it. When are you going to expose yourself to that risk? Are you going to do it sooner rather than later? I just felt he’s shown enough to (have us) continue to work through it. We’re going to see constant improvement every single game.”

Bengals DC Al Golden said first-round DE Shemar Stewart will play and see a lot of action vs. the Steelers. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters TE David Njoku (knee) is “truly day-to-day,” while OT Cam Robinson is progressing with his knee injury and practiced Wednesday. (Chris Easterling)

told reporters TE (knee) is “truly day-to-day,” while OT is progressing with his knee injury and practiced Wednesday. (Chris Easterling) Stefanski on former OL coach Bill Callahan who was in Cleveland before leaving to join the Titans last year and departing when Tennessee fired his son: ‘I hate to see that news. I haven’t talked to Bill. Obviously I think very highly of him, but I’m disappointed for them (he and son Brian).‘ (Tony Grossi)

Steelers

The Steelers are set to square off with the Bengals and veteran QB Joe Flacco in Week 7’s Thursday Night game. Aaron Rodgers commented on Flacco starting for Cincinnati, saying it’s great for the older players around the NFL.

“I think it’s great for all the old guys,” Rodgers said, via Jim Wexell of the team’s site. “I know that when I watch other sports, maybe it’s because I’m the older guy, but I tend to pull for the older guys to win championships. I’ve been friends with Steph (Curry) for a long time. Steph is one of the older guys in the NBA now. Anytime the Warriors are playing, I’m always pulling for Steph to ball out, for them to win. But it’s great. I’ve known Joe for a long time. He’s been great coming to my charity event. He’s been a great ambassador for the league. He’s had a great career. And it’s fun that we’re both still playing.”

Rodgers added that he’s always had a lot of respect for Flacco.

“I’ve just always enjoyed watching him throw the ball,” Rodgers said. “He’s got one of the prettiest balls. Tight spiral. Deep ball thrower. He is one of the old school, 2000s, ’90s prototypical quarterbacks. When I was coming in the game, it was the big guys who had the big arms. Now you’re seeing some really athletic guys playing the position. I think he would probably agree with me. Sometimes when you watch how the guys play, you feel like they’re playing a different position because of the kind of athleticism and the way the game is called. There’s more read-option called. You’re seeing more of the college game in the NFL. But I’ve always enjoyed watching Joe play. I have a lot of respect for him and his game.”

Rodgers mentioned that he has been dealing with some injuries and is feeling great after Pittsburgh’s bye week.

“I’m just getting healthy,” Rodgers said. “I had a great week on the bye week. Spent time with my bodywork guru out West. Felt good coming back. Gonna have to get with him a few more times this season. The first couple weeks, I was a little tighter. I’m starting to feel a little bit more like myself.”