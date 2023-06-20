AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team had great attendance through the minicamp and has placed a focus on the veteran players getting treatment through the offseason.
“They’ve been here, they’ve been present,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do. We just felt it was beneficial for them to give the extra days. I appreciate everybody that’s here.” We have 91 guys and the ones that have been here have been working their tails off. It’s a voluntary program, so using my discretion I’ve given some of these guys these three days where we can really focus on the young guys and some of the injured guys who can get another three days of treatment and rehab.”
Pederson expressed his enthusiasm about WR Calvin Ridley joining the team and showing up for voluntary workouts.
“He’s another one that we’re integrating onto the team,” Pederson said. “He has kind of been up and down medically a little bit this offseason and nursing a few things. We just want to make sure he’s 100 percent before he leaves the building. Whether he does a ton of football stuff this week is yet to be seen. He’s excited to be here. He wanted to be here. He’s not going anywhere. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so it’s good to see him here.”
Pederson added that it’s a process of “refining everything” for the veteran players and getting them up to speed on any schematic changes.
“It’s just a matter of taking what we did during the season and just trying to make it better,” Pederson said. “Everything’s established and the offseason’s a time to a little bit be creative with stuff and integrate the new guys – whether they’re free agents or draft picks or undrafted guys onto the team. It’s just a matter of kind of refining everything. That’s what you get out of this season.”
Texans
Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they are entering a “rest and relaxation” period now that they’ve completed their minicamp and are moving into training camp next month.
“I think it’s time for a little rest and relaxation,” said Ryans, via TexansWire. “Especially for me. I’ve been going pretty non-stop since our last playoff game. So definitely a little rest and relaxation to make sure I’m powered up and ready to go for the season.”
Ryans said he’s working well with GM Nick Caserio.
“Nick has been really fun to work with,” Ryans said. “Nick is very knowledgeable — one of the smartest football minds I’ve been around. It’s not just the scouting part when it comes to acquiring players, but it’s also just the football knowledge, the scheme, the ‘x’s, and o’s.’ Having his knowledge and having a guy I can lean [on] for any question.”
Ryans added he’s frequently in meetings with Caserio and they’ve grown closer since coming to Houston.
“We’ve become pretty tight over the last couple of months, and it’s been a really great relationship,” Ryans said. “I’m happy to be in this spot working with someone as experienced as Nick because he’s helped me and guided me through a lot. It’s always great to have someone you can lean on, someone you can trust, and in our relationship, we collaborate on everything. That was our plan coming into it, and that’s what we do. Every morning we’re meeting, making sure that we’re on the same page, and I think that’s how you grow when you have collaboration, and you have buy-in from everyone. Just like we’re asking our players to be one, me and Nick, we’re one on all of our decisions that we make, trying to make our organization the best it can be.”
Titans
Titans OC Tim Kelly said second-year QB Malik Willis did well executing in Tuesday’s practice in the opportunities he received.
“As far as developing Malik, yesterday he came out here and did a good job executing on the opportunities he got,” Kelly said, via John Glennon of Nashville Post. “So, each day we’re going to look to do the same thing.”
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said Willis has shown a good attitude and demeanor this offseason: “[Willis] has gotten better with his attitude, and his demeanor… He’s improved on the field as well. He’s taking advantage of great learning opportunities,” via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.
- After spending some time with the Titans during OTAs, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is convinced they’ll make some kind of addition to their receiving corps at some point before the start of the regular season.
- Jones notes there will be opportunities with surprise cuts or trades that shake loose between now and early September and his expectation is for the Titans to be active monitoring those situations.
