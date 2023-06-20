AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team had great attendance through the minicamp and has placed a focus on the veteran players getting treatment through the offseason.

“They’ve been here, they’ve been present,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do. We just felt it was beneficial for them to give the extra days. I appreciate everybody that’s here.” We have 91 guys and the ones that have been here have been working their tails off. It’s a voluntary program, so using my discretion I’ve given some of these guys these three days where we can really focus on the young guys and some of the injured guys who can get another three days of treatment and rehab.”

Pederson expressed his enthusiasm about WR Calvin Ridley joining the team and showing up for voluntary workouts.

“He’s another one that we’re integrating onto the team,” Pederson said. “He has kind of been up and down medically a little bit this offseason and nursing a few things. We just want to make sure he’s 100 percent before he leaves the building. Whether he does a ton of football stuff this week is yet to be seen. He’s excited to be here. He wanted to be here. He’s not going anywhere. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so it’s good to see him here.”

Pederson added that it’s a process of “refining everything” for the veteran players and getting them up to speed on any schematic changes.