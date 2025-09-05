AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Greg Newsome II is set to start in the Browns’ outside cornerback role opposite Denzel Ward following Martin Emerson Jr.’s season-ending Achilles injury. Newsome said he’s not looking to fill the void left by Emerson and only wants to help the team win.

“My goal is not to fill any void,” Newsome said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “As a player, I think I have the ability of any cornerback in the league. So my job is not to fill a void. My job is just to go out there and help my team win. So I’m back to my natural position. I’m super excited to do that and that’s what I was put on this Earth to do is play outside corner. So I’m super excited.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is confident Newsome will do well in any cornerback spot they decide to put him in.

“Greg’s a great football player,” Stefanski said. “Where he lines up, really, it doesn’t matter so much as he’s talented and versatile enough to do both. So we’ll see where we kind of deploy him as the season goes on, but he’s able to do both at a high level.”

Newsome feels he has a better knowledge of the game after playing in both nickel and outside roles.

“That’s the benefit of playing nickel and going back and forth and doing that my entire career,” Newsome said. “I feel like now I have more understanding of the game. So being outside, I still will be able to see from the nickel’s eyes of everything. Being able to see the formation, being able to get run and pass keys. So now going back outside, obviously, the focus will be on my man when I’m in man, and I don’t have to really worry about too much stuff inside. But I also will be able to see certain tells from playing inside.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews downplayed his return to Buffalo and said that he’s remorseful for how the team’s season ended.

“At the end of the day, this is a new season,” Andrews said, via ESPN. “It’s two really good teams going against each other. I’m going to play my part, I’m going to do my job to the best of my ability, which I’m excited about. It’s an incredible opportunity for this organization, for me, this team.”

Andrews wants to re-establish himself as one of the best tight ends in the league.

“I’m a pro; this is what I do,” Andrews said. “This is what I love to do. This is my whole entire world. So, for me, it’s about focusing, doing my job, and just knowing the type of player that I can be in this offense and for this organization, for the city, and I’ve never lost sight of that.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin alluded to the team and QB Justin Fields having a mutual split in free agency.

“You know, it’s free agency,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Wire. “It was not only our decision, it was his decision. It was mutual. There’s a lot of moving parts in free agency.”