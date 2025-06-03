AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Joe Flacco, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals QB Joe Burrow offered up praise for WR Jermaine Burton, who has grown and matured from his rookie season.

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco said he doesn’t want to take a backseat mentorship role and wants to lead on the field by example.

“It’s not really about that. It’s just not the main focus,” Flacco said, via ESPN. “I see myself as a guy that can play in this league. So, if your main focus was just like, hey, but I’m going to get you ready, you’re just not taking care of business. The best way to be a mentor, honestly, is to show people how you go to work and, like I said, hope that they pick up on that stuff, but not necessarily force them to pick up on the things that you do.”

Browns QB Kenny Pickett said having Flacco in the quarterback room is like having another coach with him.

“It’s like having another coach when a guy that’s played that much football, you could bounce ideas off of, ask him what he saw, how he would read certain things earlier in his career,” Pickett said. “There’s just so many things, small things that you can learn. Just having that normal, you know, open dialogue that we have in the quarterback room.”

Flacco added fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders has been a great addition to the room and he’s looking to learn as much as possible.

“Shedeur has been great. I mean, he’s a lot of fun to be around in those meeting rooms,” Flacco said. “I think so far, there’s been at least once in the meeting room that he’s made me crack a smile, and that’s what it’s all about. You know, he’s a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. And like I said, he’s been a lot of fun. I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad, and now I’m playing with him.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews is moving on from his drop against the Bills, which ended his team’s season in 2024, adding that he isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

“This is my life,” Andrews said. “I put a lot of work into this. Everything I do, everything I think about is focused on that. It wasn’t the way I planned it, but that’s all part of the story. I’ve been using it. I’ve had an incredible offseason, and I’m excited to show what I can continue to do.”