AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Joe Flacco, Patrick Peterson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said he would love to have QB Joe Flacco back but admitted that there are restraints that could potentially prevent the team from doing so.

“We’d absolutely love to have Joe back,” Berry said, via PFT. “He’s a good quarterback, but I guess maybe a little bit similar to Jacoby last year. It depends, right? I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but would have no problem having Joe back.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes his sense is Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is looking for a new offensive coordinator who can maximize QB Deshaun Watson. He mentions Titans OC Tim Kelly as a name to watch, as he held the same role with Watson in Houston.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on if TE Mark Andrews (ankle) will play in the AFC Championship Game: “We’ll just see how it goes. If he’s ready to play, he’ll play.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he met with DB Patrick Peterson and is undecided on whether he’ll return or not next season.

“I did meet with Pat (Peterson), we had a good exit interview,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Wire. “I’m really appreciative of his experience and professionalism and who he is as a man and player, what he’s willing to do. But from a decision-making standpoint, we’re just really at the infancy of it all from that standpoint.”