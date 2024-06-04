AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Pat Freiermuth, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals first-round OT Amarius Mims has been able to get plenty of reps at RT with OT Trent Brown absent. Bengals RG Alex Cappa and LT Orlando Brown described how Mims has been so far.

“He’s got a good attitude. He’s also a physical freak. That’s always good,” Cappa said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Whatever I know, I’ll pass it on to him. He’ll develop over time. He’s got a lot to learn, but once he gets everything good mentally, then physically it will come together for sure.”

“He asks a lot of questions,” Brown added. “Technique, fundamentals. How the league is so he’s preparing on the field, off the field. He’s self-aware. He’s got the right mindset in thinking we’ll have to count on him at some point this season.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews is confident he’ll make a “special” combination with TE Isaiah Likely in 2024.

“It’s going to be special,” Andrews said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “When you have two guys like that who are dynamic, mismatches all over the field, doesn’t matter where you put us, that’s tough to gameplan for. Both guys love to play ball, love to compete. It’s going to be fun.”

Andrews points out that being on the field with Likely doesn’t mean Baltimore will always pass in those situations given they are both comfortable blockers.

“That’s part of being a tight end is doing everything. Keep the defense honest,” Andrews said. “That’s something I had to learn very early in my career, being able to put your hand down and get dirty. It makes it tough for a defense to gameplan for.”

Likely said he’s been moving around in their system and is benefitting from having Andrews back.

“[I’m] finding my way in the offense as a chess piece, just seeing where I can fit in,” Likely said. “Having all of us on the same field at the same time, you don’t know whether it’s going to be run or pass, and you don’t know where the explosive play can come from.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is excited about OC Arthur Smith‘s system given it provides a lot of opportunities for tight ends.

“It’s very exciting,” Freiermuth, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With Arthur here, there’s a lot of stuff for the tight ends, situations where you want to make those plays. I’m excited for that. I’m ready to roll.”

Freiermuth reiterated Smith’s offense depends a lot on his position.

“I feel like with the new offense, a lot of stuff will run through the tight ends,” Freiermuth said.

Freiermuth missed time last season due to hamstring and concussion injuries. He mentioned that 2023 forced him to reevaluate his process.

“I missed time last year, and it was unfortunate,” Freiermuth said. “But it did force me to look at my process and what I can do to stay healthy.”