AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers Roster Projection

Browns

When it comes to the rookie season of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, his father, Deion Sanders, gave an honest assessment, noting that the team needs to surround his son with good players for success in Cleveland.

“I would have wanted him to perform a little better, but that’s not just an individual thing, that’s a team thing,” Sanders said. “A quarterback needs help tremendously from the offensive line, from the receivers, from the running game, from the coordinators as well. It’s not just a singular thing, like a defensive back. I don’t care what the pass rush is, [the DB] has got to do his job. It’s a little different with a quarterback. He needs several things to go right for him to be successful.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews noted that the team’s offense is undergoing changes this offseason and believes QB Lamar Jackson will have no problem adapting and adding a more dangerous dimension to his game.

“This is a different offense than we’ve been a part of since we got into the league — it’s totally different than anything we’ve done,” Andrews said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think [Jackson’s] going to make it his own, adapt to it and be the best that there is. That’s the type of person that he is and that’s the type of guys and coaches that we have. I think that’s a scary sight when you see Lamar Jackson adding new things to his repertoire.”

Steelers

Mark Kaboly attempted to project the Steelers’ 53-man roster, and his first decision came at quarterback, hoping to stash QB Will Howard on the practice squad while retaining Mason Rudolph .

on the practice squad while retaining . Kaboly feels the Steelers will go with Riley Nowakowski at fullback, leaving a single roster spot for either Kaleb Johnson or Eli Heidenreich at running back. While Heidenreich is a local favorite, Kaboly notes it’s a large uphill climb for him to make the roster, and Johnson was a third-round pick with talent that the team will likely be unwilling to give up on this early.

at fullback, leaving a single roster spot for either or at running back. While Heidenreich is a local favorite, Kaboly notes it’s a large uphill climb for him to make the roster, and Johnson was a third-round pick with talent that the team will likely be unwilling to give up on this early. Defensively, Kaboly thinks Pittsburgh may have several notable names on the roster bubble, including DL Dean Lowry, LB Malik Harrison, and LB Jamin Davis.