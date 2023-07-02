AFC Notes: Marlon Humphrey, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson thinks WR Marquise Goodwin‘s speed will help open up the field for other players. Goodwin came up as one of Cleveland’s standout players during OTAs.

“It opens up other guys underneath … the run game and also the intermediate and short game,” said Watson, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey mentions that the Ravens look great on paper but now have to put everything together in order to have a successful season.

“We’ve got the pieces,” Humphrey said. “It’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works. Putting out a product. It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs, all the great DBs, the good D-line. But I think this is a year of just proving it.”

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick feels their team has a “perfect balance” of veterans and younger players.

“I think it’s great,” Fitzpatrick said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “I think we have a perfect balance of vets and younger guys. I think when you have that combination, the vets that set the standard and the young guys that bring the energy, the juice every day. It’s a great combination and I think we are ahead of where I thought we would be.”

Fitzpatrick feels their defense is ahead of where he was initially expecting after bringing in so many new players on defense.

“We’re ahead of where I thought we would be,” said Fitzpatrick. “There are a lot of new faces in the secondary, a lot of new faces on the defense. When you have new faces, there is a lot to learn. I think because a lot of the new faces we brought in are experienced players, guys that played high-level football, that is why I think we are head of where I thought we would be.”

Fitzpatrick also thinks they have a solid safety rotation with Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee.

“We got a nice rotation, like we did last year with myself, Terrell [Edmunds] and Kazee,” said Fitzpatrick. “Now it’s Keanu instead of Terrell. We’re still figuring out what it looks like. It’s going to be a little different, but not too much. (Keanu) is a big guy, but he moves really well. He is a physical guy. When you are a big guy who can move, it’s definitely a plus.”