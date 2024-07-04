AFC Notes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

When appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Bills WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was asked about his mentality coming to Buffalo following Stefon Diggs being traded to the Texans. He compared his current situation to when he joined the Chiefs in 2022.

“I never really look at it like that because I went through the same thing when I went to Kansas City and Tyreek Hill left,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I just come in there and be myself. Whatever that version of myself is that’s needed for the team to help them win, that’s what it is. I’ve never really tried to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to come in and replace a guy.’ … Just going in and being myself is the goal. It’s never about what anybody else did before me or after me, it’s all about who I am and being the best version of myself.”

Jets

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was absent for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

was absent for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic thinks the Jets are unlikely to extend DE Haason Reddick but they could be open to guaranteeing his salary and adding incentives for 2024.

Patriots

New England left the draft with second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-round WR Javon Baker while already having WRs like K.J. Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo is leaving the opportunity open to whoever shows they can make the most plays.

“It’s a wide-open competition. We have some young bulls, we have some older players. We have guys who are really unproven,” Mayo said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “So, this is an opportunity for them to really get a leg up going forward, especially when you don’t have a guy like Bourne out here during the spring. Guys will have opportunities.”