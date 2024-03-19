AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton had $2 million of his salary become guaranteed on March 18th and OT Mike McGlinchey had $17.5 million in injury guarantees vest to full guarantees. (Over the Cap)

had $2 million of his salary become guaranteed on March 18th and OT had $17.5 million in injury guarantees vest to full guarantees. (Over the Cap) The Broncos held a top-30 visit with TCU S Millard Bradford. (Ryan Fowler)

Chargers

Chargers OT Trey Pipkins had $1.75 million of his salary become guaranteed on March 18th, per Over the Cap.

had $1.75 million of his salary become guaranteed on March 18th, per Over the Cap. Chargers DE Joey Bosa restructured his deal by lowering his salary by $7 million and receiving $15 million more in guarantees. This creates $10.5 million in cap space for Los Angeles in 2024. (Over The Cap)

restructured his deal by lowering his salary by $7 million and receiving $15 million more in guarantees. This creates $10.5 million in cap space for Los Angeles in 2024. (Over The Cap) Florida State DL Braden Fiske has an upcoming top-30 visit with the Chargers. (Justin M)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown said he’s excited to showcase his full skillset in Kansas City and is excited to catch passes from QB Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s probably what I’m excited about the most being here is to just put my best foot forward and show what I could do,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I feel like I’ll be able to showcase my skill set. I feel like I can affect all three levels of the game — short, intermediate, and deep. I feel like [at] times in Baltimore and in Arizona I showed facets of things that I could do but not on a consistent basis. So I feel here guys are interchangeable. We can complement each other and that way the best can come out of everyone.”

Brown added that he thought Kansas City would draft him when he was coming out of college.

“I thought I was going to get drafted by the Chiefs when I was coming out,” Brown said. “We talked about that since I’ve been here, that they did a lot of work on me. The world’s got a way of having things come around like that. I knew that if I was to come here it could be a big impact for the team and [bring] some element that they need.”

Brown addressed his excitement of joining forces with Mahomes.

“You want to play with somebody that’s going to bring the best out of you, that’s going to push your game to the next level,” Brown said. “And I feel like he’s definitely one of those type of guys. The arm talent, the deep arm talent, it speaks for itself. What can’t he do? He can extend plays, whatever he’s got to do to win the game. I feel like I watched him do it from making those big plays to methodically moving down the field to using his feet to playing injured. Those are qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for.”

According to Carrington Harrison, Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed wants to be the league’s highest-paid CB which has held up trade talks. Harrison notes no team has offered a second-round pick.

wants to be the league’s highest-paid CB which has held up trade talks. Harrison notes no team has offered a second-round pick. Harrison adds the Chiefs “are fine” with Sneed potentially playing on the tag next season.