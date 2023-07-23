AFC Notes: Marquise Goodwin, Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns signed speedy veteran WR Marquise Goodwin this offseason but he is now dealing with blood clot issues in both his legs and lungs, with his status now in doubt for the start of the season.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control, and out of the trainer’s control,” Goodwin said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field, and in meetings. I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin added. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. is excited about his new opportunity in Baltimore and noted that following a conversation with owner Steve Bisciotti, he texted his agent to let him know he wanted to play for the Ravens.

“I’m excited, but I’m also very determined and hungry,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “So through the smiles, there’s still this, ‘I really want this badly.’ I’m ready to be great, ready to be excellent again. The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it’s not what enters my mind and my body. I know what I can do.”

“He made me feel like somebody wants me to be here, wants me to be great, wants me to be a part of this team and this organization,” Beckham added about Bisciotti. “And at this point in my life, that’s everything I need — is to be wanted — and that’s pretty much the story for me.”

Steelers

Steelers TEs coach Alfredo Roberts said having TEs like Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward allows them to focus on developing third-round TE Darnell Washington.

“It takes a little bit of pressure off Darnell because of what you’ve got in that room,” said Roberts, via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live. “As he comes in, he can come in slowly and be allowed to grow. As he does that, I think he can be a real problem for people to handle.”

Washington feels he could’ve made some adjustments during minicamp and feels his performance was “a little bit above average.”

“I feel like there are things I could have corrected,” Washington said. “Overall, it was a little bit above average. … It’s getting comfortable with the plays. The more comfortable you get, the faster you can play.”

Washington plans on competing for a role in training camp and improving “on everything.”

“That is the plan: to really get out there and compete and do the best I can and improve on everything,” Washington said.