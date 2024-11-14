AFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Khalil Mack, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes it’s unclear if the Chargers will prioritize bringing back key players like CB Asante Samuel Jr.
- Should Samuel reach the open market, Fowler thinks he will have several suitors like the Rams, Raiders, Vikings and Buccaneers.
- With DE Khalil Mack, Fowler points out there is always a demand for pass rushers.
- Although Fowler could see Los Angeles extending Mack, he also mentions that they still have edge rushers under contract with Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Chiefs
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says heading into the trade deadline, the Chiefs believed they were in pole position to land CB Marshon Lattimore from the Saints.
- Per Jones, Kansas City had upped its offer from a 2026 third-rounder to its own 2025 third after learning of interest from the Ravens, but wasn’t willing to offer the Titans’ third-round selection in 2025 acquired by trading CB L’Jarius Sneed this offseason.
- After doing extensive homework on Lattimore, Washington jumped into talks. While the Commanders also weren’t willing to offer the early third in 2025 they got from the Eagles for WR Jahan Dotson that belonged to Miami, they put their own third on the table plus a fourth and a swap of fifth and sixth-round picks. The Chiefs weren’t willing to match that and started looking for other cornerback options.
- When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks there is a path for the Chiefs to retain LB Nick Bolton and could reallocate resources if they pass on bringing back G Trey Smith.
- Fowler writes that Steeles LB Patrick Queen‘s three-year, $41 million deal could be a comparable contract for Bolton.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed RB Isiah Pacheco and DE Charles Omenihu returned to practice on Wednesday but added they are “unlikely” to play in Week 11, per Matt Derrick.
- Chiefs OT Wanya Morris aggravated a bone bruise in his right knee in Week 10’s game. (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revisits the Raiders’ search for an offensive coordinator this offseason, noting that they nearly hired Kliff Kingsbury and were deep in talks. But things broke down because the Raiders wouldn’t guarantee the third year of Kingsbury’s contract, and the Commanders swooped in and landed him.
