AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire says that rookie DT Mason Graham has done a great job at shutting out the outside noise and doing his best to improve his play.
Ravens
Baltimore’s defense and special teams forced three turnovers and came up with three fourth-down stops in their Week 10 win over the Vikings. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton joked about their celebrations, but is impressed with their trajectory on defense for the remainder of the season.
“We have to work on our celebrations to say that we have our swagger back, because some of our celebrations are bad,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “At least, we have stuff to celebrate now.”
“I think we’re starting to hit our stride. It’s not a surprise to us. I think we’re playing to our potential now, and that has to be sustained. We’re happy we got the win, but we’re not ecstatic about what our record still is. We still have stuff to do, and people to prove wrong, people to prove right, so this is a good building block going forward in the season.”
Now sitting at 4-5 after a 1-5 start, HC John Harbaugh didn’t hold back his pride for the team, but he understands the job isn’t finished yet.
“At the end of the game, I was pretty choked up inside. I didn’t shed a tear, I wouldn’t let that happen, but just how hard they fought and how much they believed and how much courage they showed,” Harbaugh said. “You know what, we’re just 4-5. We’re still under .500. That’s where we’re at. We recognize that.”
Steelers
The Steelers weren’t able to get anything going offensively in their Week 10 25-10 loss to the Chargers. Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers admitted he needs to be better going forward, along with the rest of the offense.
“I expect to play great every single week,” Rodgers said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “This was not my best performance. I’ve got to play better than this for us to win. Whatever it takes. If it’s better checks, if it’s better throws, whatever it is, I’ve got to play better. I will.”
“The defense played really well tonight, and offensively we were pretty bad. We’ve got to find a way to get open on third down. I’ve got to find a way to hit them, because that was just some bad ball.”
- Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $17,389 for a hit on a defenseless player.
