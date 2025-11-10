AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire says that rookie DT Mason Graham has done a great job at shutting out the outside noise and doing his best to improve his play. “The thing I love about Mason, he does not care what anybody outside of this building says about him,” Cesaire said, via Mary Kay Cabot . “He does his own thing as far as just does his job. And he does his job extremely well. That guy plays the run extremely well, uses his hands well, sheds blocks, is instinctual.”

Cesaire mentions that while Graham only has half a sack, he is opening up opportunities for others to get to the quarterback.

“Mason is doing just fine,” Cesaire added. “I love where his head is at. I love the way that he works every single day diligently. Probably one of the toughest rookies I’ve ever been around. And he’s going to have a great career moving forward. Sacks come in bunches. I know his are going to start coming pretty soon because he’s winning. He’s getting pressure. He’s doing everything that we ask him to do. And I know that those numbers will pop up. But to be honest, he doesn’t care what anybody’s saying about stats or anything like that. He wants to go out, play ball, doesn’t care who gets the credit. And I love him as a player and as a teammate on this team.”

Ravens Baltimore’s defense and special teams forced three turnovers and came up with three fourth-down stops in their Week 10 win over the Vikings. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton joked about their celebrations, but is impressed with their trajectory on defense for the remainder of the season. “We have to work on our celebrations to say that we have our swagger back, because some of our celebrations are bad,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “At least, we have stuff to celebrate now.” “I think we’re starting to hit our stride. It’s not a surprise to us. I think we’re playing to our potential now, and that has to be sustained. We’re happy we got the win, but we’re not ecstatic about what our record still is. We still have stuff to do, and people to prove wrong, people to prove right, so this is a good building block going forward in the season.” Now sitting at 4-5 after a 1-5 start, HC John Harbaugh didn’t hold back his pride for the team, but he understands the job isn’t finished yet. “At the end of the game, I was pretty choked up inside. I didn’t shed a tear, I wouldn’t let that happen, but just how hard they fought and how much they believed and how much courage they showed,” Harbaugh said. “You know what, we’re just 4-5. We’re still under .500. That’s where we’re at. We recognize that.” Steelers The Steelers weren’t able to get anything going offensively in their Week 10 25-10 loss to the Chargers. Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers admitted he needs to be better going forward, along with the rest of the offense. “I expect to play great every single week,” Rodgers said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “This was not my best performance. I’ve got to play better than this for us to win. Whatever it takes. If it’s better checks, if it’s better throws, whatever it is, I’ve got to play better. I will.” “The defense played really well tonight, and offensively we were pretty bad. We’ve got to find a way to get open on third down. I’ve got to find a way to hit them, because that was just some bad ball.” Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $17,389 for a hit on a defenseless player.