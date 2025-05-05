AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Justin Tucker, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DT Mason Graham weighed in at 296 pounds at the Combine after being listed at 320 at Michigan. Graham says he currently weighs 310 pounds and added that fluctuations in his weight are a non-issue and were due to missing meals and being dehydrated during the weigh-ins.

“I was like 304 when I arrived at the Combine and that kind of week took a toll on me,” Graham said, via Cleveland.com. “I was in medical from 10 [a.m.] to 7:30 p.m., I missed some of my formal visits, but I feel like the weight’s not an issue. I’m 310 right now, I feel really good and kind of ready to go just right into rookie minicamp.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on the team’s kicker situation and told reporters that any decision made in the “next few weeks will be based on football.”

“As you know, Justin’s been in the building the last couple of weeks kicking and everything,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Got a chance to talk a little bit. I would just say, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don’t know anything. We haven’t been given any information. As it should be, it’s all done the way it’s done. We don’t know anything along those lines, so we can’t make any decision based on that. Every decision we make has to be made on football.”

Ravens third-round pick OT Emery Jones Jr. is dealing with a shoulder labrum injury and may not practice until training camp, according to Harbaugh. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Several anonymous executives had different opinions about the Steelers waiting to take Ohio State QB Will Howard on day three in the draft, with some believing that a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins will wind up under center in Pittsburgh.

“Teams liked Dart, they liked (Tyler) Shough, but nobody really loved them,” an exec said, via The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “The thinking is, if you don’t love them, you can’t pick them that high. But I think it depends on what you have and where you forecast yourself picking the next few years.”

“They are meandering in the wilderness here, and they are going to continue to do that until there is somebody they like, and then they will draft him,” another exec said. “They are doing what they do, and it has proven to work out pretty darn well for them on the whole. Could this year be rough? Would that be a bad thing? Probably not.”

“They have overcome it for a number of reasons, but ultimately it will be their downfall,” a third exec said. “The guys they have drafted and signed to play with since Ben (Roethlisberger) suggest they might not be very good at evaluating the position.”

One executive thinks the team will be fine without having a clear-cut starter at quarterback at this point and praised some of the picks made by the team, such as DT Derrick Harmon, DE Jack Sawyer, and RB Kaleb Johnson.

“They are not panicking at all, which to me means they must have a wink-wink, nod-nod deal going,” the exec said. “They made clean picks. Derrick Harmon is a versatile three-tech, five-tech who can play across the line, a better Keeanu Benton. Jack Sawyer fits their mold. Kaleb Johnson speaks to their identity as a Najee (Harris) replacement. It all tracks.”