AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Kyle Hamilton, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Some Browns fans were disappointed when the team opted to trade back from the second overall pick and select Michigan DT Mason Graham with the fifth pick. Graham said that soon enough, Cleveland fans will see that he is one of the best players in the draft, if not the best.
“All the stuff on social media you see, I try not to pay attention to it, but everything panned out,” Graham said, via Pro Football Talk. “God blessed me to be here, and that’s where I’m going to play for my next few years and hopefully longer. So, I just feel like Cleveland is getting one of the best players, if not the best player in the draft. I feel like I can do everything, and I can play anywhere along the front. Coming in with Myles [Garrett] and all the guys along the front is only going to make this team better.”
Ravens
Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton said he’s not in a major rush to sign a contract extension with Baltimore.
“Haven’t had too many talks about it, to be honest,” Hamilton said, via PFT. “They’re busy — draft stuff and all that’s going on. I’m not in a big rush. So, if it happens, it happens. Cool. And if it happens this offseason, [that’s] cool too. But I’m not in a rush to get it done, necessarily.”
Steelers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was asked during the team’s post-draft press conference if he was concerned about RB Kaleb Johnson‘s lack of speed.
“We didn’t question his speed whatsoever watching the video — and oftentimes that’s the case. You can watch video and be really excited about someone’s speed, or you can go to the combine and get excited by their 40 time. His speed was not in question on the video. He broke a lot of long runs in the Big Ten, as we talked about earlier.” Tomlin said.
- Tomlin compared DT Yahya Black to a truck: “Like I’ve been saying throughout the draft process — he’s a big chassis. There’s F-150s. He’s an F-350. He’s a big man and is really stout against the run. You can always use a skill set like that, certainly.” (SteelersWire)
