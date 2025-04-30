AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Kyle Hamilton, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Some Browns fans were disappointed when the team opted to trade back from the second overall pick and select Michigan DT Mason Graham with the fifth pick. Graham said that soon enough, Cleveland fans will see that he is one of the best players in the draft, if not the best.

“All the stuff on social media you see, I try not to pay attention to it, but everything panned out,” Graham said, via Pro Football Talk. “God blessed me to be here, and that’s where I’m going to play for my next few years and hopefully longer. So, I just feel like Cleveland is getting one of the best players, if not the best player in the draft. I feel like I can do everything, and I can play anywhere along the front. Coming in with Myles [Garrett] and all the guys along the front is only going to make this team better.”