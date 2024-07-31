AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott noted OL Mike Edwards is in concussion protocol. (Alaina Getzenberg)

McDermott also called Edwards week to week with a hamstring injury and said WR Chase Claypool is day to day with a toe injury. (Getzenberg)

Bills RB Ty Johnson is not practicing Tuesday with a hamstring injury, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

is not practicing Tuesday with a hamstring injury, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Buffalo announced OL Alec Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after suffering heat-related illness symptoms in practice on Tuesday. He is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel believes CB Cam Smith will return sometime in August from injury. (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel on OT Isaiah Wynn: "He's doing well. His process is diligent. He's been a steadfast fixture within the building. He'll keep progressing. I'll give you an update when it's a little clearer." (Adam Beasley)

: “He’s doing well. His process is diligent. He’s been a steadfast fixture within the building. He’ll keep progressing. I’ll give you an update when it’s a little clearer.” (Adam Beasley) On new DC Anthony Weaver, McDaniel has loved how the players respond to his emotion: “If you’re trying to get someone to be their very best, you have to be able to reach them … but overall, they have to choose to listen.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon explained his reasoning for wanting to stay with the team, which includes a strong locker room culture.

“It’s the locker room. My teammates. (Deatrich) Wise. I hang around him in the offseason because he’s a good dude. We kept a guy like Matthew Slater around. That speaks volumes about the organization,” Judon said, via Mass Live. “(Dont’a) Hightower came back. It’s not just me who wants to stay. It’s a lot of guys who played a lot of football who want to be around the organization, who want to be in Foxborough. Even though it’s raining the first day of camp. We want to be out here. You see a guy like Josh Uche, who signs back. He says it’s because of the people in the locker room. You see Anfernee (Jennings) sign back and it’s because of guys in the locker room, where he can learn and prove himself. Jonathan Jones has been here going on nine years. There’s a lot of guys who get in here, get in the locker room and get addicted to it. It’s an addicting locker room, an addicting culture. That’s what I want to be around… I love it.”

Judon reiterated that he’d love to stay in New England forever but understands the dynamics around the salary cap and being on a rebuilding team.

“Honestly, it’s tough going into last year of the deal,” Judon said. “You kind of look at everybody around the league, in the building (and) you see them getting deals done and worked out. It’s tough to not be jealous or envious. Honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. I’m happy for those guys. As much as everybody wants to see me stay around here for a long time, it’s really not up to me, bro. I’ll pay myself a lot of money and stay around here for a long time, but it’s not up to me so you’ve got to ask those guys that are making those decisions. They’re trying to do what’s best for the team and rightfully so. They’re trying to put us in the right spot to win games and leverage everybody’s contract in the right situation to make sure the salary cap is right so where if we get in a tough spot later in the year, we can sign player. But it’s not up to me. I’d pay myself a lot of money and just be cool with it. If it was me, I’d love to stay here forever.”