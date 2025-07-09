AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

During a recent interview, Broncos HC Sean Payton explained the process of how he identifies and hires coaches for his staff.

“Just relative to the number [of coaches], I’m still always mindful that more is not better in that you have to be careful about that,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We try to have a couple of young coaches on each side of the ball and maybe one in the kicking game that are in entry-level positions. Then it gets back to… Obviously, coaching ability is important, passion is important and compatibility is important. All of those traits, as you are building a team, you are counting on from your coaches. I would say to some degree, [my philosophy] hasn’t changed much [over the years]. I think I have certainly changed relative to how I look at the process. Some of the mistakes from years past from when I was younger may have been those mistakes where I was in a hurry or felt like I needed to be in a hurry. There are a lot of young, talented coaches at a number of different levels. We have taken our time.”

Chiefs

Former Eagles C Jason Kelce has been keeping an eye on the league’s incoming linemen and told brother Travis that the Chiefs were lucky to draft OT Josh Simmons from Ohio State.

Jason compared Simmons to 49ers LT Trent Williams and noted that Simmons only fell in the draft due to injury.

“I’ve watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years,” Kelce said on the podcast. “This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to like a Trent Williams — like that next level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby plays with a lot of passion and is ready to win more games, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to do so, including bringing his teammates to think the way he does and crave success.

“It’s an honor, obviously, having the Raiders with a new staff and new regime come in and show me that type of respect,” Crosby said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “It means the world. Like Spytek said, it’s not about what I’ve done, it’s about what I’m about to do. … And we’ve got a lot of work to do. Anytime you go out there, you want to be in a position to win. Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it’s not why you play the game. You play to win. We just saw it in the NBA: OKC, just a couple of years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league. But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed, and now they’re the world champions. We’re trying to win. I want to win so badly. I put everything into it. I want everybody else to think like that. And that’s been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can.”