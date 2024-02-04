AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Quentin Johnston, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

“I think that’s something that I excel in — my intermediate pass game, being consistent, that kind of stuff,” Pratt said, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com . “So just from what I have seen from his style of offense, it’s something that I feel like I would definitely fit into really well.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston said the team is excited to work with new HC Jim Harbaugh and players have a lot of confidence in him.

“His past experience with the 49ers and then going to college, I have no doubt in my mind that he can get that done with this team at this level once again,” said Johnston, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “So we’ve got a world of confidence with him. I’ve been texting back and forth with some of the players, and we’re very excited to get back to work.”

Johnston feels he’s “due” for a breakout season in 2024.

“I didn’t really get a chance to show who I really was and what type of player I am, but I still got the world of confidence in myself even if nobody doesn’t,” Johnston said. “And so, you know, going into this next season, I can’t wait. Like I said, I feel like I’m due for a breakout, so I’m very excited for that.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce was a huge part of Las Vegas’ defensive success down the stretch this past season, with all eight of his sacks coming in the second half of the season. Fellow Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he was encouraging Koonce to keep it up because his work behind the scenes would eventually lead to success on the field.

“I could tell because he was doing it every day in practice,” Crosby said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “A lot of people in the outside world weigh the sacks and stuff like that, which I understand, but when you’re a young rusher, sacks come in bunches. I went through it. Every rusher has. You may be rushing great, but you’re not getting home for some reason. But you can’t stop.

“The average guys will let that affect them. The great ones don’t get discouraged and keep putting in the work regardless of the results. You know that your time is coming, and that’s what I love about Malcolm.”