AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis of 9News went through the safety position for the Broncos this offseason and highlighted what the position could look like next season. If QB Russell Wilson isn’t on the roster, Denver will likely need to shed $50 million from other parts of the roster due to the dead cap that would be incurred.

could be a cap casualty, but Klis thinks that’s not logical as the Broncos allowed just 20.3 points per game when he was healthy. Klis believes HC Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner won’t want a full rebuild, and he would expect them to re-work Simmons’ contract so he can return in 2024.

and 2023 sixth-round pick as potential starters, but each suffered significant injuries last season. started two games in place of Simmons a year ago, but Klis states he needs to work on play recognition before assuming the role full-time. The 2024 free agent safety class is strong, and Klis names Darnell Savage, Tashaun Gipson, Mike Edwards, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jeremy Chinn as players who could be of interest to Denver.

Chiefs

had an interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed potentially getting another head coaching role: “Absolutely would want to. We’re prideful guys in this business. It wasn’t a success when I was in St. Louis, although I think what gets lost in this is when we went from Year One to Year Two, had we won the last game of the season we’re in the playoffs and hosting a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.” Spagnuolo continued: “Then we hit the lockout and things didn’t go well and we were gone. The answer to the question is yes, but I always follow up with this. If it never happens and it’s God’s will that I continue to do what I’m doing, I’m a blessed man.”

signed a one-year contract that includes a $1.125 million base salary, $250,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $100,000 signing bonus. There’s also a $67,500 roster bonus in the deal. (Over The Cap) Aaron Wilson reports Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby spent just his rookie season in Oakland, but the star pass rusher remembers that season fondly. When a fan asked if he missed playing in front of the fans in Oakland, Crosby replied, “Absolutely,” via his podcast on YouTube.

“It’s funny, I was just talking about this today, and someone was asking me, Did you play for the Oakland Raiders at one point?” Crosby added. “And I was like, ‘That year, I’ll never forget it, for many reasons, good and bad.’ The fans in Oakland, I’m so happy I got to experience that and obviously it was the last year in Oakland, and the fans — I can’t even explain. I’m coming from Eastern Michigan, we had 12,000 in the crowd, they’ve got tarps over the away side because there’s nobody over there. That’s what it was.”

“They’re throwing shit on the field, people are falling out of the stands. A shit show,” Crosby continued. “By the time the fourth quarter hits you get the wave of kush going through the whole stadium. I’m looking around and all the guys are like, ‘Welcome to Oakland.’ I’m like, this is legendary. I’ve got so much love for Oakland.”