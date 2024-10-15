AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about his return to New Orleans: “It will be unique. … Those around us know how challenging a short week is compared to a full week. Certainly, there will be emotions going back there, but that comes up quite a bit in our league with players … I understand it.” (Nick Kosmider)

Payton was asked how he would deal with a potential tribute: "I am usually kind of wound up pregame and ready to go. Look for a player it's different. I think the evening is about the game. Secondly, (Drew) Brees is getting honored at halftime. I don't think there will be a lot of flowers and warm fuzzies for yours truly and I get it. Listen, I can't stand losing. It's about our team and me as the head coach of the Broncos getting ready to play on a short week and trying to play one of our better games." (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that he doesn’t have any plans to step away from football after visiting a cardiologist: “It’ll take my heart stopping for me not to be out there.” (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

During the team’s 32-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 6, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was seen pushing LB coach Mike Caldwell on the sidelines. Crosby downplayed the interaction and said it wasn’t as bad as it appeared on camera.

“Mike Caldwell is a great dude,” Crosby said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “We have a great relationship and we do that all the time. It’s like, you know, people look at it: ‘Oh, they’re losing and then Maxx pushes him.’ That’s how we play football. We’re grown men. We’re alpha males. We don’t greet each other the same. . . . The camera, it made it look bad. It looked like I was throwing him out the club, but that was not what happened at all.”

Crosby on the change at QB: “He was our guy last year and we believe in him. So regardless of who’s at quarterback, we just want the guy to come in and help us win games…we’re fired up. Aidan’s a great dude, great teammate, so we’re expecting him to do good things.” (Paul Gutierrez)