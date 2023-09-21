AFC Notes: Mecole Hardman, Demario Douglas, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami’s offensive line was a big problem point in 2022 and things looked shaky coming into 2023 as well, especially with injuries to starting LT Terron Armstead keeping him out. But through two games, the starting five of OT Kendall Lamm, LG Isaiah Wynn, C Connor Williams, RG Robert Hunt and RT Austin Jackson have barely allowed QB Tua Tagovailoa to be touched and are doing a solid job in the run game as well.

“There’s been a lot of naysayers, and I know our guys in the O-line room hear what everyone is saying as well, so that’s a way that they’re able to shut the haters up, basically,” Tagovailoa said via the team website. “And to me, it’s nothing new. Those guys have been working their butts off this entire offseason — OTAs, training camp — they’ve been working their butts off. So this is nothing surprising to me, and I think that’s what it entails, is just the work ethic that they put in day-in, day-out with their coach Butch [Barry].”

Jets

Jets WR Mecole Hardman was part of the team’s offseason makeover of their receiving corps that had them excited coming into the 2023 season. Yet like a lot of things, it hasn’t played out like people expected. Hardman has just one catch for six yards and has barely played through two games.

“A little surprising,” Hardman admitted via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “Very surprising, honestly. But I’m just here to do my role. When they need me, they need me. If we’re winning games, I can’t complain.”

Patriots

Patriots sixth-round WR Demario Douglas lost a fumble on Sunday that ultimately led to a Dolphins’ touchdown and resulted in him being benched.

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien said he thinks Douglas “will learn from what happened” and added that he has not lost confidence in the rookie receiver.

“Ball security is obviously a huge part of what we preach. I have a lot of confidence in Pop Douglas, as I do all the players that we have,” O’Brien said, via MassLive.com. “I think as the game played out the other day, because of what we did, the packages that we went to, whether we were in no-hudle or some of the things that we were doing, It just wasn’t Pop on the field. At the end of the day, I think we have to do a better job of continuing to get everybody involved in the game plan throughout the game and that’s what we’ll do.”

The New England Patriots hosted CB Cameron Brown for a workout. (Aaron Wilson)