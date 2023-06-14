AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, DeAndre Hopkins, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel thinks one reason Tua Tagovailoa gets more criticism than other quarterbacks is that he’s a left-handed thrower.

“There are a couple things going on. I’ve wondered the same thing, in terms of the polarization. A lot of people have strong opinions either way. The starting point is he is different. Different makes people uncomfortable. If you haven’t noticed, he throws with his left-hand, not right, which is crazy because he’s right-handed. He learned how to throw left on instruction from his father,” said McDaniel, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

McDaniel also feels skeptics have built an unrealistic negative view about Tagovailoa over the years.

“Also, there is also a lot of conviction. When there is a lot of conviction with people and they’re over the top about it, people tend to speak up on the negative. And once you dig your heels in, three years down the road, you have voodoo dolls of Tua because he’s the bane of your existence because you said you didn’t like him one time and you’re tripling down. I feel great about the guy.”

Jets

2023 is a big year for Jets OT Mekhi Becton after New York declined his fifth-year option. And to Becton’s credit, he arrived at voluntary OTAs in tremendous shape after losing a ton of weight this offseason. He’s also been spending extra time with new OL coach Keith Carter to try and put his best foot forward.

“Everybody knows that Mekhi is super talented and the last two years haven’t gone as planned, for whatever reason,” Carter said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “So for me coming in, being new, it’s kind of like a clean slate for both of us. Everything Mekhi has done so far has been really cool. He came in for extra meetings, he’s in shape and the next step is to put it all together and actually practice.”

Becton is still rehabbing the knee injury that knocked him out during camp last year. He’s also made headlines for quotes about his preference of playing on the left side, with the Jets’ response being he has to beat out veteran LT Duane Brown for that role. Carter reiterated the Jets are going to play the best five players and training camp competition will dictate who that will be.

“At some point, we’re going to have to make a decision about who that left tackle is. The good news is we don’t have to do that right now,” Carter said. “We’re both working and getting healthy and all that stuff. … We’re going to play the best five and however that shapes up and shapes out, at the end of the day they’re going to be OK with it.”

Rosenblatt predicts Becton will be unable to unseat Brown on the left side and also will lose the battle to start at right tackle to veteran Billy Turner.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has installed more of his playbook from his time at Alabama than leaning on past playbooks from his time in New England. O’Brien worked with QB Mac Jones for one year at Alabama, Jones’ final season.

Howe mentioned there is optimism the Patriots and former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins can work out an agreement, as the veteran is scheduled to visit this week. The two sides will still need to discuss salary and fit, including a potential disconnect over how much Hopkins needs to practice.

Dianna Russini reports that Hopkins was scheduled to visit New England on Wednesday and on Thursday morning.