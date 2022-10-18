AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Odell Beckham

Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon told the media that he wasn’t sure why he was benched against his former team on Monday night but feels he would have been able to make a difference.

“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know,” Gordon said, via Bridget Condon. “Na, no one mentioned anything to me.”

“Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not,” Gordon added.

Gordon on why he wasn’t on the field during the second half: “I’m solid… I don’t know why I wasn’t out there, you and I are both kind of clueless about that. I’m sure there will be a conversation that’s had.” (Clayton Holloway)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley benched CB J.C. Jackson for CB Michael Davis in the second half and overtime, having seen enough of Jackson’s poor play.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half, and we felt like we needed to make a change,” Staley said, via Chargers Wire.

Chiefs

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms has heard the Chiefs are weighing making a run at WR Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent in a month.

as a free agent in a month. Kansas City just freed up some cap space with a restructure this week but that was more to have enough budget to make it through the season. They might have to make another move to bring on Beckham.